Many films have taken place, at least partially, in the entertainment capital of the world. 8newsnow.com readers were asked which one reigns supreme as the best movie that takes place in Las Vegas, and the results are in.

Not every nominated film made the list, but honorable mentions include “Honeymoon In Vegas” (1992), “Mars Attacks!” (1996), “Honey I Blew Up The Kid” (1992), “Pay It Forward” (2000), “Step Up: All In” (2014), and “Rat Race” (2001).

But now, on with the show. Here are Las Vegas’ favorite films set (at least in part) in Las Vegas. Disagree with the list? Go to the post on the 8 News Now Facebook page and sound off as to what your favorite is.

10. Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Actors Jill St John and Sean Connery on the set of the James Bond film ‘Diamonds Are Forever’, UK, 1971. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The seventh film in the James Bond franchise was released in 1971 and featured Sean Connery, with the original Bond actor heading to Las Vegas to uncover a diamond smuggling ring. The case leads him to the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino and various locations across the Las Vegas valley.

8newsnow.com readers loved the film’s personal ties to friends and family in the Las Vegas area.

“A friend’s dad was a craps dealer at the Tropicana back then and played the craps dealer in the movie,” said reader John Solvie.

“Diamonds Are Forever” holds a 63% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

9. Viva Las Vegas (1964)

149269 01: Ann Margret and Elvis Presley pose in 1964 in USA for a publicity photo for their new film “Viva Las Vegas”. (Photo by Liaison)

This Elvis Presley vehicle was one of the top-grossing films of 1964 and featured Presley’s Lucky Jackson heading to Vegas for a Grand Prix race. Jackson soon falls for Rusty, a swim instructor portrayed by Ann-Margret, and musical hijinks ensue.

“Viva Las Vegas” holds a 87% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

8. Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas (1998)

CANNES, FRANCE: US actors Benicio Del Toro and Johnny Depp pose for photographers during a photocall for their film “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” directed by Terry Gilliam, 15 May at the Palais des festivals. The film is shown today in competition at the 51st Cannes film festival. AFP PHOTO – PATRICK HERTZOG (Photo credit should read PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images)

The 1998 film sees Raoul Duke, portrayed by Johnny Depp, and Dr. Gonzo, played by Benicio del Toro, on a wild drug binge in Las Vegas. Readers cited the all-star duo as one of the reasons this movie is a favorite.

“Oh easy! Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas with Jonny Depp and that Del Toro fella,” said reader Roger Green.

“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” holds a 50% rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes.

7. Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Nicolas Cage, the winner of Best Actor for his role as the self-destructive alcoholic Ben Sanderson in “Leaving Las Vegas,” poses with his Oscar at the 68th annual Academy Awards 25 March at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. AFP PHOTO Kim KULISH (Photo credit should read KIM KULISH/AFP via Getty Images)

In the 1995 movie that earned Nicolas Cage an Academy Award win, Cage plays an alcoholic screenwriter who meets a prostitute, played by Elisabeth Shue, and forms a relationship. Together, they navigate each other’s self-destructive tendencies.

“Leaving Las Vegas” holds a 91% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

6. Con Air (1997)

The Sands Hotel, a landmark on the Las Vegas strip since 1952 and where entertainers such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. performed, is imploded early 26 November to make way for what will be the world’s largest hotel, casino and convention complex. When completed, the USD 1.8 billion facility will employ approximately 10,000 workers, with 6000 suites and 200,000 square feet of casino space. Construction begins in early 1997, with a planned opening in 1999. AFP PHOTO/John GURZINSKI (Photo by JOHN GURZINSKI / AFP) (Photo by JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The second appearance by Nicolas Cage on this list, the plot of Con Air mostly takes place in the skies. However, one of its most memorable scenes, the film’s finale, is set on the Las Vegas Strip. Starring Cage and John Malkovich, Con Air tells the story of Cameron Poe, a paroled army ranger attempting to survive a prison transport to get home to his wife.

For some 8newsnow.com readers, Con Air was the only choice.

“Con Air,” said reader Josh Gee. “There is no other correct answer.”

“Con Air” holds a 58% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

5. Ocean’s Eleven (1960 & 2001)

George Clooney, Matt Damon and Andy Garcia at the premiere of “Ocean’s Eleven” at the Village Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. Wednesday, December 5, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Whether it’s the original 1960 film starring Frank Sinatra or its 2001 reboot starring George Clooney, the films tell the tale of Danny Ocean and his crew attempting the most elaborate casino heist of all time.

The 1960 version of “Ocean’s Eleven” holds a 48% rotten score, while the 2001 remake fares better at 83% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

4. Fools Rush In (1997)

1997 Jon Tenney,Matthew Perry, And Salma Hayek Stars In The New Movie “Fools Rush In” (Photo By Getty Images)

The 1997 film sees real estate developer Alex Whitman, portrayed by Matthew Perry, attempt to balance professional success in New York, and life with his love interest Isabel, played by Salma Hayek, in Las Vegas.

“Fools Rush In” holds a 34% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

3. The Hangover (2009)

NEW YORK – JUNE 04: Actor Bradley Cooper is interviewed at The Cinema Society’s and Details’ screening of “The Hangover” at the Tribeca Grand Screening Room on June 4, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

“The Hangover” follows the misadventures of a group in Las Vegas for their friend’s bachelor party just two days before his wedding. Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, and Justin Bartha star in this raunchy comedy.

“The Hangover” holds a 79% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. Vegas Vacation (1997)

1997 Chevy Chase and cast stars in the movie “Vegas Vacation”

Vegas Vacation tells the continuing story of Clark Griswold and his family as they head out on a family vacation to Las Vegas, attempting to avoid trouble along the way.

8newsnow.com readers love the film enough for repeat viewings.

“I watch it over and over,” said reader Lakeshia Sykes.

“Vegas Vacation” holds a 15% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Casino (1995)

ROBERT DE NIRO AND JOE PESCI IN “CASINO”.

Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci star in this Martin Scorsese crime drama set in early 1970s Las Vegas as De Niro’s Sam Rothstein, a low-level mobster, takes on the task of heading the fictional Tangiers Casino. 8newsnow.com readers said the film’s supremacy is not in question.

“Casino, and it’s not close,” said reader Bobby Kollege

Some recounted familiar locations depicted in the movie.

“Much of it filmed at the Riviera,” said reader Robert Chretien. “The wedding scene was on top of one of the towers in the banquet room.”

“Casino” holds a 79% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.