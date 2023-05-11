Many films have taken place, at least partially, in the entertainment capital of the world. 8newsnow.com readers were asked which one reigns supreme as the best movie that takes place in Las Vegas, and the results are in.
Not every nominated film made the list, but honorable mentions include “Honeymoon In Vegas” (1992), “Mars Attacks!” (1996), “Honey I Blew Up The Kid” (1992), “Pay It Forward” (2000), “Step Up: All In” (2014), and “Rat Race” (2001).
But now, on with the show. Here are Las Vegas’ favorite films set (at least in part) in Las Vegas. Disagree with the list? Go to the post on the 8 News Now Facebook page and sound off as to what your favorite is.
10. Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
The seventh film in the James Bond franchise was released in 1971 and featured Sean Connery, with the original Bond actor heading to Las Vegas to uncover a diamond smuggling ring. The case leads him to the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino and various locations across the Las Vegas valley.
8newsnow.com readers loved the film’s personal ties to friends and family in the Las Vegas area.
“A friend’s dad was a craps dealer at the Tropicana back then and played the craps dealer in the movie,” said reader John Solvie.
“Diamonds Are Forever” holds a 63% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
9. Viva Las Vegas (1964)
This Elvis Presley vehicle was one of the top-grossing films of 1964 and featured Presley’s Lucky Jackson heading to Vegas for a Grand Prix race. Jackson soon falls for Rusty, a swim instructor portrayed by Ann-Margret, and musical hijinks ensue.
“Viva Las Vegas” holds a 87% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
8. Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas (1998)
The 1998 film sees Raoul Duke, portrayed by Johnny Depp, and Dr. Gonzo, played by Benicio del Toro, on a wild drug binge in Las Vegas. Readers cited the all-star duo as one of the reasons this movie is a favorite.
“Oh easy! Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas with Jonny Depp and that Del Toro fella,” said reader Roger Green.
“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” holds a 50% rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes.
7. Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
In the 1995 movie that earned Nicolas Cage an Academy Award win, Cage plays an alcoholic screenwriter who meets a prostitute, played by Elisabeth Shue, and forms a relationship. Together, they navigate each other’s self-destructive tendencies.
“Leaving Las Vegas” holds a 91% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
6. Con Air (1997)
The second appearance by Nicolas Cage on this list, the plot of Con Air mostly takes place in the skies. However, one of its most memorable scenes, the film’s finale, is set on the Las Vegas Strip. Starring Cage and John Malkovich, Con Air tells the story of Cameron Poe, a paroled army ranger attempting to survive a prison transport to get home to his wife.
For some 8newsnow.com readers, Con Air was the only choice.
“Con Air,” said reader Josh Gee. “There is no other correct answer.”
“Con Air” holds a 58% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
5. Ocean’s Eleven (1960 & 2001)
Whether it’s the original 1960 film starring Frank Sinatra or its 2001 reboot starring George Clooney, the films tell the tale of Danny Ocean and his crew attempting the most elaborate casino heist of all time.
The 1960 version of “Ocean’s Eleven” holds a 48% rotten score, while the 2001 remake fares better at 83% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
4. Fools Rush In (1997)
The 1997 film sees real estate developer Alex Whitman, portrayed by Matthew Perry, attempt to balance professional success in New York, and life with his love interest Isabel, played by Salma Hayek, in Las Vegas.
“Fools Rush In” holds a 34% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
3. The Hangover (2009)
“The Hangover” follows the misadventures of a group in Las Vegas for their friend’s bachelor party just two days before his wedding. Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, and Justin Bartha star in this raunchy comedy.
“The Hangover” holds a 79% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
2. Vegas Vacation (1997)
Vegas Vacation tells the continuing story of Clark Griswold and his family as they head out on a family vacation to Las Vegas, attempting to avoid trouble along the way.
8newsnow.com readers love the film enough for repeat viewings.
“I watch it over and over,” said reader Lakeshia Sykes.
“Vegas Vacation” holds a 15% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
1. Casino (1995)
Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci star in this Martin Scorsese crime drama set in early 1970s Las Vegas as De Niro’s Sam Rothstein, a low-level mobster, takes on the task of heading the fictional Tangiers Casino. 8newsnow.com readers said the film’s supremacy is not in question.
“Casino, and it’s not close,” said reader Bobby Kollege
Some recounted familiar locations depicted in the movie.
“Much of it filmed at the Riviera,” said reader Robert Chretien. “The wedding scene was on top of one of the towers in the banquet room.”
“Casino” holds a 79% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.