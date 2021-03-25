‘This is not your grandfather’s old hotel’: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas shares first look inside after grand opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After months of anticipation, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opened Thursday, boasting a $200 million renovation and a brand-new beginning.

The property unlocked its doors with an extra dose of fanfare, including 1500 rooms across three towers, along with 60,000 square feet of casino space.

“This is not your grandfather’s old hotel,” Daniel Hughes President of the Americas at Hilton told 8 News Now. “This is a fun place.”

The first look inside the location, which was once The Hard Rock Hotel, was absolutely electric, with new restaurants, bars and a few uncommon characters among guests.

“It’s the result of so many years of incredible dedication and hard work on so many people’s behalf,” Virgin Hotels CEO James Bermingham said of the property. “And it’s just extraordinary.”

However, those behind this era of excitement said it goes far beyond the surface, as an opportunity to bring just under 2,000 people back into the workforce.

“Now seeing Vegas open and people investing in new hotels like this,” Hughes said, speaking on the struggles of COVID-19 closures in 2020. “It’s symbolic to say we’re not out of the woods yet, but we are over the worst.”

Therefore, anyone who would like to come down and see what’s new should get ready for a dose of a modern, desert oasis that will bring its own flare to this already fabulous community.

“This market is so important, “Bermingham concluded of Las Vegas. “This city is so important.”

The Mohegan Sun Casino, which is located on the Virgin Hotels property, is the first tribally operated casino in Las Vegas.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas also advertises free parking, no resort fees and free Wi-Fi.

The only part of the property not completed is the resort pool and day club area, which is scheduled to open in May.