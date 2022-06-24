LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several democratic lawmakers joined Planned Parenthood and other local partners Friday, to share their stance on the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade.

Both Governor Steve Sisolak and Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen said their focus now is to protect the laws we have in Nevada and here locally.

“I know what this decision has meant to women for the last 50 years,” Senator Rosen said during Friday’s news conference.

The historic change sparked both positive and negative reactions across Nevada, as state leaders on each side of the aisle shared their stance.

“This is not just a woman’s issue,” Governor Steve Sisolak said. “This is a family issue.”

Governor Sisolak and Senator Rosen joined Planned Parenthood to speak on the decision and remind the community that abortion rights are protected by state law.

They also made their plans clear, with Governor Sisolak stating his concern for any potential changes.

“We’re okay in Nevada, but we are not okay,” Sisolak said. “Other policies could be instituted, whether that is counseling, whether that is waiting periods, that will make it more difficult to women.”

However, more than anything, lawmakers called on the people to join their fight. They believe voting can move things in a different direction no matter what’s happening now.

“We will organize, we will mobilize,” Senator Rosen said. “We will vote, we will make our voices heard.”

The Supreme Court made the decision it made,” Senator Rosen concluded. “And we are going to have to move forward from that.”

Governor Sisolak was asked Friday whether the state was prepared for an influx of people seeking abortion access in the coming months, as several neighboring states are expected to ban it.

He told 8 News Now at this time, no concrete plans are in place.