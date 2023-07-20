LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many parents run into an issue obtaining children’s vaccination records as schools are ready to reopen to students. One doctor says it is far more simple than a lot of people think.

Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe, a doctor at Siena Pediatrics in Henderson, says it’s possible to save time by using Nevada’s Webiz. That website provides a complete list of vaccination requirements. Immunization records are also available for free.

Wijesinghe said Webiz has been around for more than a decade, available to pediatrician’s offices and anyone who gives vaccinations. It’s also available for parents and legal guardians.

“They can go in there, they ask for specific patient identifiers, so it’s your child’s vax records, not somebody else’s,” said Wijesinghe.

Parents can download records, and access them 24 hours a day.

“You’ll want it to be updated with the current vaccinations for your child or children,” said Wijesinghe. “I have seen cases where schools won’t let kids in if they don’t have their shots on the first day of school.”