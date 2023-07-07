LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County officials said 49 citations were written by a task force dedicated to investigating illegal fireworks during a five-day span that included the Fourth of July holiday.

The tally comes days after Clark County Fire Department officials reported that 99 fires burned between 6:00 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. on the Fourth of July holiday. The department explained while they can assume fireworks are to blame, the final tally will come in a few days as the department confirms the causes of the fires.

Fireworks are suspected in a blaze that displaced a family less than a month after they moved into their new home near Southern Highland Parkway and Valley View Boulevard in south Las Vegas.

The Sesma family had to quickly evacuate the house when the fire started.

“They didn’t have shoes on,” said Edgar Sesma, who had been at the house hours before the fire. “My brother didn’t have a shirt on because it was just, ‘wake up, go outside.’ And a couple of minutes later, the house was completely on fire.”

More than 35 firefighters responded to that incident.

According to ispyfireworks.com, the Las Vegas valley ZIP code with the most complaints during the holiday was 89123 in the south valley with 531 reports. In 2022, 89123 was the ZIP code with the third most complaints, with 464 reports. The ZIP code saw about a 14% increase from 2022.