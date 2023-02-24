LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everyone loves free stuff. And if you have kids, doing something for free is just the thing.

So when the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District announced in early January that anyone with a library card could check out a state parks pass for free, the response was tremendous. And if you take advantage of the deal now, there are only 2,595 people ahead of you in line (as of 5 p.m. Friday).

The passes, which will admit you to any of Nevada’s 27 state parks, are checked out to you for one week only, and there are only 50 of them — about two for every library.

That means that every week, 50 names come off the top of the list. It will be almost 52 weeks — a full year — before your name comes up. Now, it’s possible the list will move faster if people check out the passes for less than a week, or they just lose their patience and drop off the list. Or they move out of state.

So don’t forget to read a few books in the meantime. They’re free, too, and you get to check them out for three weeks at a time. That is, unless there’s a waiting list for the bestseller you’ve had your eye on.

Even if you have to pay a few bucks, it’s a great place to take a car full of kids.