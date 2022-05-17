LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A downtown Las Vegas business was vandalized with graffiti bearing a hurtful message to the owner, Keith Resnick, who discovered it on Tuesday.

The Lili Claire Foundation is a place for hope and healing supporting those with special needs.

Resnick is the executive director of the foundation and said he found the racist message has no place in the community.

He tells 8 News Now he acquired the building on Gass and 9th Street one year ago, and is making renovations as they prepare to open it this fall.

“I was just shocked to see this new graffiti on the face of our building. This is the new Lili Claire’s campus helping children living with special needs and neurogenetic birth conditions and the families who love them, and this is a message of hate and we’re a foundation all about love.”

Resnick also added that security cameras caught the vandals on video and is hopeful those responsible will be caught soon.

For the time being, he is urging other downtown Las Vegas businesses to keep a lookout.

“That’s why I’m so proud of this city, it’s vigilant, it’s caring, it’s supportive of what Lili Claire is doing and everyone who’s seen this message so far has been appalled,” he added.

Resnick said he believes it will take everyone to help combat hate.

“This is a racist and threatening message and I think the thing we all need to do more of is talk to each other, understand each other, learn each other and come to the conclusion that we’re all just human beings. Let’s take care of each other,” he added.