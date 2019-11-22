This day in history: The 39-year anniversary of the MGM Grand fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday marks the anniversary of one of the worst disasters in Las Vegas history — a massive fire at the MGM Grand. The electric fire started at the MGM Grand on November 21, 1980.

That is now Bally’s.

Eighty-five people were killed and more than 600 were injured — many from the toxic black smoke and carbon monoxide. That, in combination with another deadly fire at the Las Vegas Hilton a few months later, led to big changes in safety standards here and abroad.

County fire inspectors now say that Las Vegas resorts are among the safest in the world.