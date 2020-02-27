This Day in History: Elvis becomes Las Vegas headliner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — February 26 was a huge day in history for the “Entertainment Capital of the World.” 51 years ago today, in 1969, Elvis Presley became a headliner at the International Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The site late became the Hilton, and is now the Westgate.

The King of Rock ‘N Roll went on to perform more than 800 sold-out shows at the hotel in seven years, bringing about some of the greatest moments in his career. More than 2 1/2 million people saw the King during his Las Vegas residency.