LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a serene side to the city that never sleeps down the road less traveled — or rather, the river less sailed.

Part of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area along the Colorado River, which separates Nevada and Arizona, the Emerald Cave at Willow Beach is considered by many a must-see.

“Willow Beach is a gem in the middle of nowhere a lot of people in Las Vegas don’t know about,” said Ryan Borup, owner of Blazin’ Paddles.

“We’re only about an hour away from the Las Vegas Strip, and once we get down here, it’s just absolutely gorgeous,” said Borup. “Water visibility is about 52 feet, and the water temps are 50 degrees.”

Blazin’ Paddles offers half-day, full-day, and twilight outings. Borup’s first mate on the journies is a pup named Bailey.

“I wouldn’t even classify her as a dog,” he said. “I would call her a dog-fish.”

The family-run business opened its doors in 2016. The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a boost in eco-tourism that remains.

One of the tour’s destinations, the Emerald Cave, can only be reached by kayaks or similar boats. Its namesake comes from the bright hue of the water.

“The water is crystal clear, so you are getting the sunlight reflecting off the algae causing the color,” said Borup.

The consensus is that the picturesque location is smaller than Instagram photos would have one believe, but the area is striking. Experts say the best time to visit during the summer is around 2:00 p.m. Kayaking is better on Sundays and Mondays when motorboats are not allowed, Borup said.

Additionally, its recommended to wear shoes that can get a little wet, and quick-drying clothes.

Tour and booking information is available on the Blazin’ Paddles website. A complete list of authorized vendors is available on the National Parks website.

