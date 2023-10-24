LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lineup for the opening ceremony of the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, which includes big names like Journey and Keith Urban, has been announced.

According to a release, the opening ceremony for the Las Vegas race will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15 starting at 7:30 p.m. The ceremony will kick off Grand Prix weekend with performances by nine musical artists.

All 20 participating F1 drivers will attend along with performers Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Swedish House Mafia, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and will.i.am.

There will also be appearances by Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil.

“For the first-ever Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, it was important for us to create an opening ceremony that balances the spirit of Las Vegas with the global excitement that Formula 1 and these incredible drivers bring to each host city,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. CEO, said. “We are proud to be able to work with the very best in the entertainment production space to offer one of the most diverse lineups of beloved musical superstars, which will officially launch the race week festivities.”

According to the release, the opening ceremony is expected to garner an in-person crowd of nearly 30,000 attendees to enjoy performances from the Wynn Grid Club, Paddock Club, Skybox, or Heineken Silver Main Grandstands.

A limited number of tickets for the opening ceremony for each of those areas are available now on the Formula 1 website. Interested fans can also get in touch with a sales representative by emailing sales@f1lasvegasgp.com.

The release stated the show will kick off with a display celebrating the arrival of the race to Las Vegas, followed by each artist’s performance. ESPN2 will broadcast the ceremony nationally, and it will be streamed on the F1 YouTube channel globally.