Third worker at Resorts World tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another worker on the Resorts World Las Vegas construction site has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Resorts World statement. There is now a total of three cases reported at the site.

The company had been notified of two new suspected cases last week, one was reported positive on April 1 and the other tested negative for the virus on April 2.

The first worker tested positive on March 24 and the second on March 31.

Resorts World says various sections of the job site, including the area in which the worker was assigned and surrounding areas, as well as manlifts, stairwells, turnstiles are shut down and are being thoroughly sanitized.

Resorts World said in a statement, in part:

“The safety of the entire crew remains our top priority, and while we are committed to continuing with construction, we are doing everything we can to ensure prudent preventative policies and procedures are being followed across the job site and that workers are informed of new information and guidelines related to COVID-19 daily.“

After the first case was reported, Resorts World announced that their number of workers had been scaled back by one-third at the 3,500-room project on the Las Vegas Strip.

Among the procedures followed at the construction site: required daily temperature checks/monitoring for all workers. The company is also following social distancing and hygience guidelines set forward by the CDC.