Third ‘Vax Nevada Days’ drawing set for tonight at 6 p.m. at Smith Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The third Vax Nevada Days drawing is tonight at 6 p.m. at The Smith Center in Las Vegas.

The raffle is part of the ongoing effort to encourage more Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cash prizes of $1,000, $25,000 and $50,000 are up for grabs tonight, as well as tuition plans.

You have to have had at least one COVID-19 shot to be entered.

The state is raffling off $5 million worth of prizes through the end of August.

That’s when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be announced.