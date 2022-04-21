LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The third and final suspect in a Pahrump woman’s fentanyl and oxycodone overdose death has been arrested.

According to the Nye County District Attorney’s office, Joshua Sanchez-Lopez was taken into custody in Las Vegas.

Sanchez-Lopez, Charles Coleman of Pahrump, and Merrissa Ogden of Clark County all face murder and drug charges. Ogden faces an additional charge for destroying evidence.

Booking photo for Merrissa Ogden and Charles Holman (Nye County DA/KLAS) Ogden and Holman were charged with the fentanyl and oxycodone overdose death of a Pahrump woman.

The three are accused of providing pills to the woman who died from an overdose.

Sanchez-Lopez does not yet have a court date in Nye County, while Coleman and Ogden, who were arrested on March 31, have a preliminary hearing set for May 19 in the Pahrump Justice Court.

It’s unknown whether Sanchez-Lopez will be added to the May 19 preliminary hearing or receive a separate date.