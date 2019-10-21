Third suspect arrested in killing of Esmeralda Gonzalez

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a third person connected to the killing of Esmeralda Gonzalez. Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for 39-year-old Casandra Bascones. Court records show she faces multiple charges including first-degree murder and kidnapping.

She’s the latest suspect in the case.

45-year-old Christopher Prestipino and 31-year-old Lisa Mort were also arrested in connection to the murder. Both appeared in court last week.

Authorities say Esmeralda Gonzalez was missing for five months before a tip led police to her body earlier this month. Detectives located it in the desert encased in a homemade concrete and a wooden structure.

An arrest report revealed police were tipped off that the 24-year-old was a prostitute and hired by Prestipino. According to the arrest report, Gonzalez was in the adult entertainment industry.

After using meth together in his home, the two argued. Prestipino then strangled her after she punched him in the face and threatened to call the police.

Investigators suspect Prestipino held Gonzalez against her will at his home. The report reveals she likely died after being injected with pool cleaner.