Third suspect arrested in abuse, neglect case recorded on video

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a third suspect in an investigation into abuse cases involving an elderly woman and an adult with cognitive problems.

Eleanor Walters, 57, faces four counts of neglect and two counts of abuse involving elderly or vulnerable persons, and also a charge of conspiracy to abuse, exploit or isolate elderly or vulnerable persons.

Walters is the owner and operator of a group home where victims were living when they were subjected to abuse that was recorded on video. The home cares for adults with cognitive disabilities.

Two women were previously charged. Stephany Gilbert, 26, and Jakia Edwards, 23, also face neglect, abuse and conspiracy charges.

Jakia Edwards, left, and Stephany Gilbert. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

According to court documents, Edwards recorded as Gilbert yelled at one man after he soiled himself. A declaration of arrest report also said the video shows Gilbert kicking a person in her care who was sitting on the ground. Police report that laughing can be heard in the video.

The video was posted on social media, but has been removed, police said.

Anyone who suspects elder abuse is taking place is urged report it to the LVMPD Elder Abuse Unit by phone at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.