Third positive test reported at UNLV as COVID-19 results come in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV is reporting a third employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release on Friday, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas says the employee notified officials of the March 24 positive test. The employee told UNLV of their last campus visit on March 10 at the Faculty and Staff Treatment Center.

Two UNLV employees had previously tested positive, but their last visits to the campus had occurred at around the same time. That information was released on Wednesday.

UNLV, UNR, CSN, Western Nevada College, Great Basin College and Truckee Meadows Community College will finish their semesters with virtual classes, according to Wednesday decision by the Nevada System of Higher Education.

In addition, all campus events have been canceled: “Today, UNLV is extending its advisory for cancellation or postponement of events held on our campuses through May 31,” according to a UNLV news release.

UNLV continues to provide updates for students and faculty on their website.