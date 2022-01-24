Third flu-related death reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A third flu-related death has been reported in Clark County.

The Southern Nevada Health District said on Monday there have been three deaths as of Jan. 15. A total of 27 people have been hospitalized with the flu so far this year.

Flu deaths are often mentioned as a possible problem for hospitals that are already dealing with elevated case loads due to COVID-19. A report last week indicated that 98% of Clark County’s licensed hospital beds are currently full.

Last flu season, a total of six flu-related deaths were reported. But the previous season, 2019-2020, saw 59 flu-related deaths and 1,481 hospitalizations.