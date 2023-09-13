LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Meowee Wowee Hawaiian Shave Ice faced closure after its permanent spot at Mission Hills Park in Henderson was broken into twice in one week.

The first break-in happened on September 2, and then another break-in occurred on September 10.

Thieves strike Meowee Wowee food truck twice in a week leaving the owners facing closure. (KLAS)

Thieves not only stole from them but also vandalized the trailer. As a result of the break-ins, they had to remove their trailer from the park and lay off half of their employees.

“I knew we were in trouble when the first one happened and then once the second happened, and I saw that freezer. I was like I don’t even know,” Bradi Morris, who started Meowee Wowee in 2018 explained.

After posting about her park location closing the community started rallying around her which helped her decide to stay in business.

Luckily, she had another truck that she could use in the meantime. She’ll continue with her truck while fixing the trailer. She said she hopes to open back up in Mission Hills Park in the future.

To help fund the repairs to her trailer she started a GoFundMe but told 8 News Now she would rather customers just come out and support her business.

Those interested in supporting her cause can find the truck out at Cadence Park in Henderson on September 13, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and then on Sunday, September 17, at PetSmart in Henderson.