‘They’ve never needed it more,’ Opportunity Village president discusses non-profit’s challenges during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opportunity Village is just one of many non-profit organizations that have been hit hard financially by the pandemic.

“Right now, we’re just fundraising to save some jobs,” said Opportunity President Bob Brown. “We have to curate these people we have that care for others. They’re very difficult to find and we don’t want to lay them off because we need them.”

Opportunity Village works to enhance the lives of adults in the Southern Nevada community with intellectual and related disabilities.

The agency is hoping to get some relief with the upcoming fundraiser “A Very Sunny Christmas” which is a joint effort effort between 8 News Now and Sunny 105.6. The special show will air on Channel 8 on Friday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. and again on Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Brown said, although the agency has essential contracts for employment, during COVID-19, places are closed.

“We’ve got a lot of people shutdown so we don’t have that work to do and we pride ourselves in going out there and having jobs and making money and bringing that back in so we can care for others,” he said.

The non-profit also had to cancel its Halloween and Holiday fundraising events this year.

Brown said all non-profits are hurting and they’ve never needed the help more than they do right now.

The “A Very Sunny Christmas” will feature numerous Las Vegas headliners and performers.

If you would like to donate to Opportunity Village, you can do so at this link. The non-profit has also pivoted this year to start making and selling cookies. You can find out more about that venture, at this link.