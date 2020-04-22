‘They better figure it out’: Mayor Goodman states when it comes to her request for hotels, casinos to reopen in Las Vegas; social media reacts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mayor Carolyn Goodman is doubling, now tripling down on how important she thinks it is for the Las Vegas hotels, casinos, and other non-essentially characterized businesses to open up during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Mayor Goodman repeatedly called for the city’s businesses to reopen but did not provide any social distancing guidelines on how to do so safely.

Anderson Cooper: “So you don’t believe there should be any social distancing? You don’t believe that this is uhh…”

Mayor Carolyn Goodman: “Of course, should be! Of course! I’m a rational…”

Anderson Cooper: “Well, how do you do that in the casinos?”

Mayor Carolyn Goodman: “That’s up to them to figure it out. I don’t own a casino. I don’t know anything about building a casino.”

This was just the latest interview since the Mayor Goodman first sounded off about how she felt about Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive to close non-essential businesses in Nevada. Just last week, she also called for those businesses closed by the governor’s order to be reopened.

And at a Las Vegas City Council meeting, Goodman said, “This shutdown has become one of total insanity in my opinion for there is no backup of data as to why we are shutdown from the start, no plan in place how to move through the shutdown or how even to come out of it.”

But it was Mayor Goodman’s interview with Cooper on Wednesday that took social media by storm.

“I want everything back. We never closed down the United States. We’ve never closed down Nevada. We’ve never closed down Las Vegas because that’s our job. Entertainment capital of the world where everything is clean,” Goodman said. “We would never have gotten to the point we are now as the center for entertainment, conventions, and sports and everything else so positive without being clean.”

On Wednesday, Las Vegas was actually trending on Twitter because of Mayor Goodman’s interview with Anderson Cooper. Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who’s from Las Vegas, also sounded off.

Below are some of the tweets in response to the interview on Twitter:

The @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman should resign before lunch arrives today. She is an embarrassment to my hometown. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 22, 2020

Anderson Cooper is everyone reacting to the Las Vegas Mayor pic.twitter.com/lbKk5aPdxw — Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) April 22, 2020

Anderson, I love you but you have a job. More people will die from poverty, other health issues, suicide etc. Fauci et al overreacted and no one will admit it. We need to open up again. — Ashley (@ashleyrunsfast) April 22, 2020

Las Vegas Mayor: We offered to be a control group.



Anderson Cooper: You're offering the citizens of Las Vegas to be a control group to see if your theory…works?



Mayor: …don't put words in my mouth.



Cooper: You just said we'll be a control group. pic.twitter.com/DA9I069qz3 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 22, 2020

Do the citizens of Las Vegas get a vote? https://t.co/vbo7lXiS5O — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) April 22, 2020

I did not have the entire city of Las Vegas volunteers as tribute on my pandemic bingo card. https://t.co/gkE42YF5YJ — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) April 22, 2020

I'm embarrassed for our city right now! @mayoroflasvegas needs to resign asap!! She won't go into the Casinos because she has a Family and doesn't gamble?! Way to support what you want opened up! Perfectly clear that she's is more about the money than lives. — Nicole Wilson (@nickidawn98) April 22, 2020

Las Vegas' mayor is way off-base. Hospitality workers, mostly low-income, shouldn't have to risk their lives to put food on their tables & cash in casino owners' pockets. The rest of the nation shouldn't suffer more COVID-19 cases because of this greed.https://t.co/ISjXwHLHuu — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 22, 2020

On Tuesday, Gov. Sisolak reiterated his directive for the continued closure of non-essential businesses, but he also said that casino owners are working together on coming up with a plan on how to protect their customers when they eventually do reopen.

According to CNN, the stay-at-home orders has been a crucial part of declining reports of new cases for 14 consecutive days. Gov. Sisolak described the state as being in “phase zero” on Tuesday. He did not give a date on when to expect reopenings to begin.