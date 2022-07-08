LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Friday, members of the Nevada Democratic Victory Party gathered in front of Treasure Island TI-Hotel and Casino in clown costumes in protest of former President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign event.

Former President Trump spoke at a campaign event at Treasure Island in support of Republican Gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and Senate candidate Adam Laxalt. Protestors showed up in clown costumes because they believe that former President Trump, Lombardo, and Laxalt are also clowns.

“We’re dressed up funny here today but the real clowns are inside and those are Joe Lombardo, Donald Trump, and Adam Laxalt. We want to let them know that they are clowns for trying to overturn the 2020 election, and the ones who really look silly today are them” said Joshua Rush from Nevada Democratic Victory.

The protest lasted about 15-20 minutes with only a handful of people making a stance.