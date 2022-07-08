LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Strip has hundreds of thousands of people finding their way there. Many fly in, but many opt to drive which means parking on the Strip. However, it is becoming apparent that parking on the Strip could come with some risks.

8 News Now covered a story at the end of June about a woman whose Range Rover was stolen from the valet at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino after she lost her ticket. Now, Katie Francis has reached out to 8 News Now saying the same thing happened to her months before.

When asked what her thoughts were when she saw the 8 News Now story a few weeks ago, Katie replied, “P***** because it is continuing to happen to people and they are not doing anything.”

Francis used the valet at the Paris Hotel on March 23 for one hour, when she came back she could not find her ticket.

“They are like no problem your car is on its way up, you just need to fill out this paperwork,” Francis said.

According to Francis, while she was filling out her form she saw a woman enter her car and drive away.

Francis said she was told that the woman handed them a valet ticket and that is how she was able to drive away with no questions asked.

According to Francis, her car was missing for 10 days and when she got the car back it was trashed with multiple different license plates found inside. Francis also says police told her that two arrests were made.

8 News Now reporter Victoria Saha contacted a manager at Paris to try and get some answers. The manager said they practice standard protocol which doesn’t require them to check ID when returning the car to the customer. They also said that they pride themselves on doing a great job.