LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For some, watching the upcoming Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix in person will be nothing short of an ultra VIP luxury experience. But for those not willing to part with $8,000 or more, new viewing areas being shown off by Las Vegas F1 will be off-limits.

On Twitter, Las Vegas F1 posted new renderings of what it is calling the Skybox and Legacy areas. Both will be located near the Paddock Building that is under construction on the northeast corner of Harmon and Koval.

The two areas will be accessible only to those who have purchased Skybox or Legacy tickets. It appears these tickets are still available, but a separate form needs to be filled out first.

F1 Las Vegas shows area for Skybox ticket-holders. (Image: F1 Las Vegas)

Skybox tickets are listed as the most expensive for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with a single ticket running $10,000.

Located above the East Harmon Zone Grandstands with prime views of the start and finish line, the Skybox will embody classic Las Vegas, complete with a sleek, Rat Pack-inspired design with warm minimalist lighting, dark woods, tufted velvet, and leather that will transport you back to the city’s golden age. The Skybox will be a multi-story hospitality experience with an indoor lounge and outdoor terrace overlooking the track. Enjoy an opulent food menu accompanied with prohibition-era cocktails prepared by talented mixologists. Live entertainment will fascinate guests before, during and after the race with a unique nod to the glittering days of Las Vegas’ past. You won’t miss a moment of the action from this luxurious suite in the sky.



Ticket Inclusions:

• 4-Day Ticket, Wednesday – Saturday

• Access to shared Skybox in the East Harmon Zone

• Access to Opening Ceremony

• Dedicated service team

• All-inclusive food and beverage menu, including beer, wine, and spirits f1lasvegasgp.com

Legacy tickets are slightly less expensive, running $8,000 each.

F1 Las Vegas shows area for Legacy ticket-holders. (Image: F1 Las Vegas)

Designed with motorsport devotees in mind, fans in the Legacy space can enjoy premium views of the Koval Straightaway and Turn 5 heading into the MSG Sphere Zone, access exclusive opportunities with F1® legends and explore unique and interactive activations. An elevated food and beverage menu with bold flavors and featured tableside presentations paired with the high-speed happenings on the track make for fully immersive experience that’s unlike anything Las Vegas has ever seen before. With terrace viewing available on two levels, Legacy will be the place to be for diehard fans to gear up and watch the historic, inaugural race.‍



Ticket Inclusions:

• 3-Day ticket, Thursday – Saturday

• Access to Legacy, a shared hospitality suite in the North Koval Zone

• Dedicated service manager

• All-inclusive food and beverage menu f1lasvegasgp.com

Koval hospitality area will include the Legacy space. (Image: Las Vegas F1)

Las Vegas F1 confirmed to 8 News Now that these two luxury spaces will be temporary and removed after the race. However, plans are in place for some type of permanent space within the paddock area that will be accessible throughout the year.