LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Online restaurant reservation service OpenTable announced its annual top 100 restaurants on Thursday, and many Las Vegas restaurants made the list.

According to OpenTable, the list was derived from “12 million verified diner reviews and dining metrics.” Included in that data were diner ratings, the percentage of reservations made for the location, and five-star reviews on the platform.

In all, six Las Vegas restaurants cracked the top 100.

Eiffel Tower

The restaurant, located at Paris Las Vegas, offers “French Classic cuisine overlooking the Bellagio fountains.” It is said to be “one of the most spectacular dining rooms” on the Las Vegas Strip according to OpenTable’s description of the restaurant. Many diners who visited the Eiffel Tower had nothing but kind words for the location’s soufflés with Yelp user Dimitri D. saying “it was love at first bite all the way to me scraping the bowl.”

Golden Steer Steakhouse

A Las Vegas favorite, the Golden Steer Steakhouse is the entertainment capital of the world’s oldest steakhouse, according to the restaurant’s website, offering an “old Las Vegas” experience. Marc H. on Yelp said the tableside-made Caesar salad was a must-order, and Tee K. said the steak they ordered was “perfection.”

Hell’s Kitchen

Located in Caesars Palace and inspired by the reality television show starring Gordon Ramsay, the dining room overlooks the Las Vegas Strip and offers Hell’s Kitchen signature dishes. Nomi T. on Yelp said that the location is their favorite place in Las Vegas, and Sindy G. rated the sticky toffee 100 out of 10.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

The restaurant serves “an extensive selection of seafood, flown in fresh daily” according to its description on OpenTable, offering a taste of the coast in the middle of the desert. Irma F. on Yelp said Joe’s is her absolute favorite seafood and steakhouse in Vegas, and Angel H. said the stone crab claws were excellent.

Partage

Located just off of the Las Vegas Strip, Partage offers “a modern French dining experience” with “elegant interiors and intimate setting.” Cynthia C. on Yelp praised the value of Partage, while Catherine M. said the 5 course meal with wine pairing was plenty of food.

Restaurant Guy Savoy

“Serving elegant French Cuisine in a fine dining environment,” Restaurant Guy Savoy is located in Caesars Palace and offers signature dishes, including “the Colors of Caviar, Octopus Terrine and the artichoke and black truffle soup with toasted mushroom brioche and black truffle butter.” Yelp users spoke highly of the a la carte menu, with Ayush K. saying the foie gras, artichoke soup, and caviar were favorites.

Dining Data

The top 100 rankings were joined by an interesting list of trends for diners in 2023. According to OpenTable’s data, dining on special occasions made a comeback this year.

Data also shows that eating alone is no longer taboo, according to OpenTable’s information. A 4% increase in solo diners was seen in the data, with Thursday and Friday seeing the most increase in folks eating out by themselves.

Top trending cuisines included West African, African and Lebanese. Diners increasingly discussed crispy rice, omakase, yuzu, lychee, miso, ramen, and kimchi in their reviews.

Also showing a rise in popularity were mocktails, as what OpenTable refers to as a rise in “sober and sober-curious lifestyles” became a prevalent conversation.