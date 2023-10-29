(NEXSTAR) – More than 700,000 vehicles are stolen in any given year, but not all cars are equal targets.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) analyzed federal crime data to determine which cars and trucks were most frequently reported stolen in 2022. They found a pickup truck took the top spot nationwide.

The most frequently stolen vehicle – both in the U.S. and nationwide – was the full-size Chevrolet pickup truck. Ford pickups weren’t far behind, ranking No. 2 nationwide and No. 3 in Nevada.

It’s no surprise thieves target Chevy and Ford pickups – they are abundant. The Ford F-Series and the Chevy Silverado were the two top-selling vehicles last year, according to Car and Driver.

The most frequently stolen vehicles in Nevada in 2022, according to the NICB, were:

Chevrolet pickup (full size) Hyundai Sonata Ford pickup (full size) Honda Civic Kia Optima GMC pickup (full size) Honda Accord Chevrolet Tahoe Hyundai Elantra Ford Econoline E450

The FBI reports a large jump in motor vehicle thefts nationwide last year.

“Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year,” said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe.

Vehicle thefts are even higher in Nevada than the national average, and in 2022 the state saw a 13.5% jump in this type of crime, according to FBI tracking.

“There are some commonsense steps to keep cars from being stolen. First, remove valuables from the vehicle or lock them out of sight. Next, lock the doors, roll the windows all the way up, and don’t leave your keys or key fob in the car,” Glawe said.