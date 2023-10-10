LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans, are you ready to embrace your inner ghost hunter?

With the Halloween season well underway, Travel Nevada has launched what’s called the Paranormal Passport in an effort to encourage exploration of some of the more haunted sights in the State.

According to Travel Channel, Nevada ranks at #2 on its list of most haunted states.

The passport allows you to digitally check in at nearly 50 locations throughout the state, helping you to rack up points toward ghostly Travel Nevada goodies.

“Nevada is a state full of rich history,” said Caroline Sexton, Travel Nevada’s chief marketing officer. “From the boom-and-bust days resulting in an abundance of ghost towns, to the other-worldly and extraterrestrial, the Paranormal Passport gives travelers a way to explore the state in a new way.”

If you’re looking to get started on your ghostly travels, the process is simple. Visit the Travel Nevada Paranormal Passport website and download the free passport. It will be instantly delivered to you by email and text message.

According to the site, check-ins are at your own pace. All you have to do is visit or partake in the locations and activities listed, and you can earn anywhere from 10 to 25 points per experience. You can use those points to redeem swag with a “frightfully” fun exclusive Nevada illustration.

Prizes are as follows: 150 points will get you an enamel mug, 250 points gets you a pint glass, 350 points a tote bag, and a sweatshirt will cost you 450 points.

There are several locations in or near Las Vegas on the paranormal passport.

Vegas Ghosts Tour

This walking ghost tour will transport guests back in time as they walk among the ghosts of the Las Vegas Strip, recounting stories and hauntings at various hotels. All tours meet outside at the Northeast corner of Fashion Show Mall, at the base of the rainbow stairs beneath Maggianos, across the Strop from the Wynn Hotel.

For tour dates and times and to purchase tickets, visit the Vegas Ghosts website.

Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum

Opened in 2018 by paranormal investigator and “Ghost Adventures” host Zak Bagans, this museum dedicated to film horror and real-world paranormal activity is a great place to get better acquainted with the spirit world. The museum is located in the historic Wengert mansion, a building known for decades for its dark occult history.

Tickets can be purchased on the Haunted Museum website.

Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum

In downtown Boulder City, one can find a museum filled with original props from classic horror films and costumes worn by some of cinema’s favorite villains. Tom Devlin has been working professionally as a special effects makeup artist since 2001. With his company, Devlin has provided creatures and special makeup effects on over 100 films.

Tickets for the museum can be found on the website.

Haunted Boulder City Ghost & UFO Tour

Just 30 minutes away from Las Vegas is the Haunted Boulder City walking tour curated by paranormal expert Joshua P. Warren. The tour is 60 minutes through historic downtown Boulder City. On the tour, guests will learn about unexplained UFO sightings in the region, where mobsters really buried bodies, tales from eccentric celebrities who have visited Boulder City through the years, and much more.

The tour meets inside Beer Zombies. Tickets can be purchased on the Boulder City tour website.

Goodsprings Ghost Town

If you’re looking for a true Wild West ghost town day trip, look no further than a 45-minute trip south of Las Vegas. In this ghost town, visitors can drink in history at the Pioneer Saloon, kick up dust on off-road tours, and explore what was one of the most bountiful mining districts in southern Nevada.

The best way to get to know Goodsprings is the Goodsprings Historic Walking Tour, which explores the Goodsprings General Store, Goodsprings Elementary School, Campbell Stone Cabin, and beyond.

Techatticup Mine & Nelson Ghost Town

Located around 45 minutes outside of Las Vegas, the Techatticup Mine in Eldorado Canyon awaits photographers and history buffs alike. They provide historic mine tours, photo shoots, movie backdrops, BBQ area rental, Wedding chapel rentals, and more.

For directions, hours, and more information, visit the Eldorado Canyon Mine Tours website.

Coffinwood

Coffinwood is what Travel Nevada called a “bona fide Weird” Nevada experience. Coffinwood is a private residence that offers tours for guests to discover a collection of hearses, a lapidary studio, a coffin shop, a coffin garden, and much more.

Coffinwood is located in Pahrump, Nevada.

For hours and tour information, visit the Coffinwood website.

National Atomic Testing Museum

The National Atomic Testing Museum offers a robust look at the history of nuclear testing in southern Nevada as well as nationwide. The museum is open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the museum’s website.

Nevada National Security Site

Located about 65 miles north of Las Vegas, the Nevada National Security Site is where scientists conducted hundreds of above and below-ground nuclear tests from 1951 to 1992. Free monthly tours of the 250-mile site are offered. Tours leave from the Atomic Museum in Las Vegas and accommodate 50 people.

Currently, tours for the first half of 2024 are full. Those interested will be able to visit the Nevada National Security Site website to register for tours for the second half of the year.

For the full list of Nevada Paranormal Passport locations, visit the Travel Nevada site.