(NEXSTAR) — If you’re looking to move to a suburb, there may be a number of aspects you’re considering — what are the nearest schools like, is it a walkable area, how close is it to your job are all relatively common questions.

You’re also likely wondering how safe the area is. As you may expect, there are a number of things that can impact the perceived safety of the suburb.

SmartAsset, a personal finance website, reviewed 370 suburbs across the 100 largest cities in the U.S. and analyzed them based on multiple safety-related metrics: violent crime rates and property crime rates based on FBI data as well as rates of adults engaging in excessive drinking and deaths related to traffic accidents and drug poisonings from County Health Rankings.

Overall, SmartAsset found suburbs on the East Coast and in the Midwest were among the safest. Suburbs in the West and South ranked further down on the list.

Nationally, Great Falls, Virginia, a Washington D.C. suburb located along the Potomac River ranked highest on SmartAsset’s list. The census-designated location had the second-lowest violent crime rate at 6.81 per 100,000 residents (coming in behind Edgerton, Wisconsin, with a crime rate of 0) and one of the lowest vehicle mortality rates.

Fort Bliss, Texas had the lowest overall property crime rate (218 per 100,000 residents). Lexington and Somerville Massachusetts tied for the fewest vehicular deaths at 3.6 per 100,000 while Waukee, Iowa had the lowest rate of deaths due to drug poisonings at 6.1 per 100,000.

Three Nevada suburbs also made the list.

The safest, according to SmartAsset, was Boulder City, which ranked 93rd overall behind Acworth, Georgia. Part of the reason it ranked so low was its property crime rate of 918 per 100,000 residents.

That was lower than the other Nevada suburbs, Carson City (1,089 per 100,000) and Pahrump (1,474 per 100,000).

Overall, Carson City ranked 317th while Pahrump landed at 318th. Both had similar rates of violent crime at 362 per 100,000 and 337 per 100,000, respectively. Boulder City had a much lower rate at 157 per 100,000.

Boulder City also had the lowest vehicular mortality rate among the three Nevada suburbs at 9.9 per 100,000. Pahrump’s was much higher, coming in at 21.8 per 100,000 – the eighth-worst rate on SmartAsset’s list. Carson City’s rate was 16.6 per 100,000.

All three had double-digit rates of drug poisoning mortality per 100,000: Boulder City had the lowest at 22.6, followed by Carson City at 25.1 and Pahrump at 31.4.

There were suburbs with worse rates.

Gonzales, Louisiana had the worst overall safety rating. The Baton Rouge suburb had the second-worst property crime rate at 7,466 per 100,000 residents.

Lumberton, North Carolina, had the highest violent crime rate at 2,263 per 100,000 and the highest vehicular mortality rate at 36.2 per 100,000. Pineville, North Carolina had the worst property crime rate at 11,600 per 100,000. Petersburg, Virginia had the worst drug poisoning mortality rate at 68.6 per 100,000.

Florida had the most suburbs ranking among the bottom of SmartAsset’s list, including DeLand, which ranked as the second-worst overall behind Gonzales.

SmartAsset’s full list and methodology can be found here.

Recently released crime data from the FBI paints a more complicated picture in Nevada. While violent crime dropped in the U.S., it increased in Nevada between 2021 and 2022. Last year marks the first increase in violent crime since it reached a stark high in 2015. The state’s homicide and property crime rates remain higher than the national average.