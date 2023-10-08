(NEXSTAR) — You can probably name some of the richest people in the country: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett. But do you know the wealthiest person in Nevada?

Unless you have a few billion dollars lying around, it likely isn’t you.

Every year, Forbes releases a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S. This includes those who have garnered their wealth through investments, software, sports, retail, real estate, family ties, and food.

The 2023 list includes some notable firsts. Michael Jordan, for instance, is the first professional athlete to land on the Forbes 400. His off-the-court income, namely from his deals with Nike and the sale of his stake in the Charlotte Hornets, propelled him onto this year’s list. Another newcomer is Josh Kushner, the son of real estate developer Charles Kushner and brother of Jared Kushner.

The latter Kushner’s father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, failed to make the Forbes 400 this year. Another name to fall off the list this year was Sam Bankman-Fried, who is currently facing federal charges.

To make the list this year, billionaires needed at least $2.9 billion. As a whole, the Forbes 400 hold $4.5 trillion in wealth.

Eight Nevadans earned a spot in the top 400, led by Miriam Adelson and family and their estimated $32.8 billion. Miriam Adelson is the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who found Las Vegas Sands. The corporation owned the Venetian and the Sands Expo and Convention Center, until it sold off the assets last year.

Other Nevadans on the Forbes 400 are:

David Duffield, who founded PeopleSoft and Workday (estimated $13.7 billion net worth)

Nancy Walton Laurie, who inherited a portion of the Walmart empire (estimated $9.3 billion)

Jay Chaudhry, CEO of cybersecurity company Zscaler (estimated $9.2 billion net worth)

Eren Ozmen, chairwoman of Sierra Nevada Corporation, an aerospace and defense company (estimated $3.4 billion net worth)

Fatih Ozmen, CEO and co-owner of Sierra Nevada Corporation (estimated $3.3 billion net worth)

Andrew Cherng, cofounder of fast food giant Panda Express (estimated $3.1 billion net worth)

Peggy Cherng, cofounder of fast food giant Panda Express (estimated $3.1 billion net worth)

But the person at the top of the list comes from outside Nevada. Elon Musk, now a Texas resident, earned the top spot with an estimated net worth of $251 billion thanks to his companies Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter).

Below is a list of the richest people in each state, as well as their net worth, according to Forbes.

As it did last year, California had the most residents on the list with 87 — an increase of seven residents over 2022.

The states without a representative were Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia.

You can view the full list on Forbes’ website here. This was the publication’s 42st edition of the Forbes 400.