LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bullying is a major factor impacting our kids’ mental health. Make sure to be aware of certain warning signs that your kid is being bullied and have conversations with them about it.

Greta Mcanany is the CEO of Blue Fever. She created a free platform to help Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha. These generations are still adjusting to the challenge of going from a digital life to a physical life, she said.

“We have an AI enabled community platform where young people can come, they can express themselves, and they can get support for all of these life moments that happen,” Mcanany said.

A lot of problems pop up at school and follow kids home, just to be amplified on the internet and social media, she said.

“When you can never turn off and you have access to all of the world’s information 24/7, but not enough wisdom or guidance to process it,” Mcanany explained. “You know, it, it’s too much for a young developing brain.”

Some key indicators your child is being bullied include acting out, lashing back at parents or teachers as a jarring difference in behavior, or withdrawing.

“They come into themselves more. Maybe they’re on their technology more than usual. Maybe you’re seeing a change in friendships where they used to hang out with this best friend a lot and now you don’t see them doing that anymore. That’s a sign.”

Mcanany added parents should talk about bullying, before any incidents occur by having preventative conversations.

“Those preventative conversations should talk about why people bully.”

The awnser?

“They want to have power over somebody in some way, shape, or form,” Mcanany explained. “When you’re trying to deal with a bully the best way is to not give them that power and for parents to preventively tell the kids, hey, if a bully is trying to get a rise out of you, step back.”

More than 50 percent of bullying incidents stop if a peer steps in.

Mcanany said many teens feel they can’t go to their parents, because their parents are going to judge them, or escalate an issue. She said you can practice by talking to them and telling them you’ll always be there for them.