LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a very busy start to his term in 2023, Gov. Joe Lombardo might be tempted to smoke a cigar to celebrate the end of the Nevada Legislature’s 82nd Session.

Lombardo signed more than 500 bills into law, although his record 75 vetoes made the biggest news. Many of the new laws take effect on July 1.

That cigar, for example. Lombardo approved Assembly Bill 232 (AB232), which is essentially a tax break for cigar smokers. (We don’t know if the governor actually smokes them or not … bill sponsor Assemblyman Brian Hibbetts (R-Las Vegas) wouldn’t say, either. “But he supports small business,” Hibbetts said.)

AB232 caps the tax on premium cigars at 50 cents each. That can be a significant savings on cigars that are often more than $10 each. Previously, they were subject to a tax of about 30%.

So enjoy that stogie while you can — the 50-cent cap expires on June 30, 2027.

Here’s a look at some other bills that take effect on Saturday: