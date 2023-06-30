LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a very busy start to his term in 2023, Gov. Joe Lombardo might be tempted to smoke a cigar to celebrate the end of the Nevada Legislature’s 82nd Session.
Lombardo signed more than 500 bills into law, although his record 75 vetoes made the biggest news. Many of the new laws take effect on July 1.
That cigar, for example. Lombardo approved Assembly Bill 232 (AB232), which is essentially a tax break for cigar smokers. (We don’t know if the governor actually smokes them or not … bill sponsor Assemblyman Brian Hibbetts (R-Las Vegas) wouldn’t say, either. “But he supports small business,” Hibbetts said.)
AB232 caps the tax on premium cigars at 50 cents each. That can be a significant savings on cigars that are often more than $10 each. Previously, they were subject to a tax of about 30%.
So enjoy that stogie while you can — the 50-cent cap expires on June 30, 2027.
Here’s a look at some other bills that take effect on Saturday:
- AB 122: Another bill related to smoking. You can buy cigarettes at casinos again. Casinos will also get an exemption from age verification since you have to be 21 to be on a casino floor. You might actually see cigarette machines return.
- AB 272: Mail theft becomes a felony under state law, carrying a sentence of 1 to 4 years in prison.
- AB408: Police can tow vehicles of reckless drivers without having to make an arrest. This comes up when police find “street takeover” events.
- Senate Bill 163 (SB163): Health insurers, including Medicaid, must cover gender-affirming care for transgender minors and adults. Insurers sometimes dismissed some surgeries as “cosmetic,” but they have been shown to significantly ease gender transition. Parental notification is still required for treatment involving minors.
- SB273: Nevada State College is renamed, now known as Nevada State University.
- SB294: Every gun gets a locking device with purchase. SB294 also creates an education program on safe storage from the state, and in schools.
- SB322: Popularly known as Rex’s law, SB322 raises sentencing requirements. Violators now face 6 to 10 years in prison for reckless driving involving 50 mph or more over the speed limit in a school or pedestrian zone.