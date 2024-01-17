LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DUI Blitz operations by Las Vegas Metropolitan police in recent months have proven to be successful.

According to Metro, 18 people were arrested for DUI in a blitz conducted on Saturday, Jan. 13. Three other people were arrested on different charges, 57 citations were issued, and one gun was recovered.

Results of DUI Blitz on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (Credit: LVMPD)

Officers from Metro, Las Vegas City Marshals, and Nevada State Police worked together to keep the roads safe, Metro stated on its X account. Police warned, “There’s no excuse for driving impaired.”

In previous DUI Blitzs on Dec. 3, 2023, and on New Year’s Eve a total of nearly 60 DUI arrests were made. Police plan to do another DUI Blitz operation around Super Bowl weekend. The game is played in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11.