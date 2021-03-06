‘There’s hope, there’s always hope’: Nonprofit offers emotional support for local veterans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The monumental stress of the pandemic has had a drastic impact on people’s mental health — including the veterans in our community.

For decades, organizations across the valley have dedicated their time to supporting the emotional wellbeing of those who have served.

Operation Homefront, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting local military families, says 22 veterans die by suicide every single day. They hope by offering emotional and financial support, they can relieve some of the stress, and keep veterans in our community happy and healthy.

Mark Porter joined the U.S. Air Force in 1975, at the end of the Vietnam War.

“I have a long family history of Air Force,” Porter said. “Pretty much right out of High School, my job in the Air Force was aircraft weapons systems.”

Throughout his 17 years, he was stationed all over the United States, as well as Germany for three years. He says one of the main points of stress comes from family separation and the pressure that puts on a spouse.

“You control the bills, you pay the rent, you pay the utilities, when the bill collectors come you have got to take care of it,” Porter said. “If one of the kids gets sick you have to take care of it.”

That stress can increase if the service-member is in combat, which can lead to PTSD, depression and anxiety.

Porter also says stress can pile on when men and women leave the service and try to re-enter the workforce.

“There’s a lot of jobs you have when you’re in the military, like Aircraft weapons systems, doesn’t relate to a civilian job. They don’t put bombs on commercial jets,” Porter said. “So, you get out and you say ‘okay, now what am I going to do?’”

Nonprofit “Operation Homefront” has been helping individuals answer that question, for the past 15 years.

“A lot of our military members have got that pride and they are fearful of ‘I don’t want to ask, I don’t want to be a bother, I don’t want to feel that I’m a burden to somebody,’” said Phil Martinez of Operation Homefront. “We don’t want that. You’ve served our country honorably. We are there for you.”

Through financial and emotional support, Operation Homefront is offering some stability to local military families, veterans and caregivers.

“If you have a service member who is struggling, feeling alone that he can’t get help with paying his mortgage or buying food for his family, we can help them with that,” Martinez said. “The car breaks down, we help them with that.”

Over the years they have even provided homes to veterans that need them, like Mark Porter, who is now paying it forward by volunteering for the organization.

“You’re not alone. Pick up the phone and talk to people if you have to,” Porter said. “Whatever it takes, just, you’re going to get through it and we’ll help you. That’s what we do.”

Operation Homefront is encouraging anyone dealing with emergency mental health struggles to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 1-800-273-talk.

They want every service member, veteran, and military family in the community to know that they are not alone.

“There’s hope, there’s always hope,” Martinez said.