LINK: Check to see if you’re registered for Vax Nevada Days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Want to double-check to see if you are registered for Nevada’s vaccination incentive program, Vax Nevada Days? There is an easy way to do it.

Nevada’s WebIZ program automatically registered anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine into their system.

Vaccine administrators input the information you provided at the time of vaccination into the confidential database. This is true not just for the coronavirus vaccine, but all immunizations.

To check the record, you must input your name, birthday, gender and either the phone number or email attached to your record.

Several people reported an error message Wednesday which read, “You have exceeded the allowed number of searches.” This may be due to the influx of Nevadans using the tool.

Vax Nevada Days kicks off July 8 and runs through Aug. 26. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said $5 million in prizes will be given out over the time period.

Children ages 12-17 who received the vaccine will be eligible for education savings plans, state parks permits and fishing licenses. Adults 18 and older will be eligible for cash prizes.

As of Wednesday, more than 2.4 million total doses of COVID-19 had been administers in Nevada. More than half of the population in Clark County has initiated or completed the vaccination process.