There’s a new park in town; the Las Vegas Wash Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz kicked off the grand opening of the Las Vegas Wash Park on Dec. 5.
The park is located at 4480 E. Washington Ave, near the northeast corner of Washington Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. Cookies and hot cocoa were served as a treat for the community.
The $5.1 million project includes a synthetic turf soccer field, water play area, shaded playground, restrooms, basketball court, and open grass area.
“We are excited about opening this new park for residents. It will provide another space for children to play and enjoy the outdoors,” said Councilwoman Diaz.
Construction of the park began in December 2018. The project plan was the result of public meetings with residents.
The official name of the park will be determined at a future City Council meeting.