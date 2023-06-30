LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As 30-year-old Spencer McDonald is behind Clark County bars for allegedly killing his grandmother, her boyfriend, and a maintenance worker, questions remain about the apartment management’s decision to send their employees to his apartment for a welfare check.

The leasing office of Rancho De Montana Apartments reopened Friday after being closed since police found the three deceased bodies inside McDonald’s unit. Police documents show 80-year-old Dina Raker, 43-year-old Andrew Graden, and 45-year-old Christopher Brassard were found inside McDonald’s unit, which he shared with Raker and Graden, Tuesday morning.

As police documents show, one of Raker’s friends requested a welfare check of the unit after not being able to reach her for days. As that friend was calling the police for that welfare check, documents show complex management decided to send Brassard and another maintenance worker, a Hispanic male in his 50s, instead.

The unnamed worker was able to escape after being hit in his back by a “large chef’s knife” or “sword,” according to the documents, while Brassard was not. The two other bodies were found afterward during a search of the unit.

Friday, 8 News Now attempted to speak with management:

“So, you did or did not call police before (sending the maintenance workers)?” 8 News Now Reporter Ryan Matthey asked.

“I can’t answer any of those questions,” replied a woman identifying herself as the complex’s manager.

“Is it protocol to send maintenance up instead (of police?)”

“I can’t answer those questions like I said.”

This person directed these questions to the apartment’s corporate office, which did not return 8 News Now calls on Friday.

While those questions about this specific complex’s policy remain unanswered, current Nevada law does not require apartment management to perform these checks. Though, nothing prevents them from performing them either, according to Adam Gill, Richard Harris Law Firm attorney.

“It does come down to circumstances. Nobody suspected that they would find what they found in this apartment,” Gill said inside his Downtown office Friday afternoon. “That is quite routine, to have the apartment complex, you know, go check it out, send a maintenance worker even. That’s usually who does it. They have the keys.”

While he said police are preferred to perform these searches “to avoid a potentially dangerous situation or an illegal situation,” a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) representative told 8 News Now Friday that officers only perform them if the provided information and reason for it warrants a search. As he put it, “It’s subjective to the officer.”

As Gill added, “I don’t know what the turnaround time is on welfare checks, but I would assume it’s further down the list.”

Responsible or not, Gill said “there’ll likely be a lawsuit” against the complex’s management from the surviving victim and deceased victim’s families.

“(The maintenance workers) were sent. They were directed during the course and scope of their employment to go do that welfare check. So, that does open them up to liability, which is another reason that Metro’s probably the preferred way to do the welfare check,” Gill said. “It might be something in the future that apartment complexes think twice about, and call Metro.”

McDonald remains in Clark County detention with no bail until his next court appearance on Monday. He faces McDonald faces three counts of open murder and one charge of attempted murder.