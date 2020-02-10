‘There is no Hero in Heroin’ holds annual Black Monday event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drug overdose deaths fell last year for the first time in nearly three decades. But despite that good news, advocates know there’s still a lot of work to do.

A meeting focusing on addiction will be held Monday night. It’s the 7th annual Black Monday Public Education Forum.

For the past six years, the organization “There is no Hero in Heroin” (Tinhih) has been an advocate for recovery, support and prevention of addiction. The group was started after the founder lost his son to a drug overdose. Black Monday is their annual awareness event.

People in active addiction, those in recovery, and those who have been impacted are the focus of the event. There will be more than 50 vendors including treatment centers and recovery programs.

Attendees will also receive Narcan training which is the treatment given when someone experiences an overdose.

“Addictions affects everybody. One in three families are affected by addiction. People need to know where they can turn to and get help when they feel stuck,” said Krista Hales, board member, Tinhih.

Key speakers will include people like Court McGee. Court is an active fighter in the UFC and was the winner of season 11 of The Ultimate Fighter.

He credits his success to the recovery he found a few years prior to his win after being declared clinically deceased for more than eight minutes due to a heroin overdose. He now travels the country, in between fights, to speak to audiences about his journey through his non-profit, The McGee Project.

The event will be held at the Central Christian Church at its Henderson campus at 1001 New Beginnings Drive from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.