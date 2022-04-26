LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the school year begins to come to a close, Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jara is reminding everyone that violence will not be tolerated on campus.

“There is a crisis in the community that is coming into our schools. I want to be very clear that is what we are dealing with,” Dr. Jara said.

It’s been a busy school year for CCSD as thousands of violent incidents have been reported around the valley including most recently at Eldorado High School.

“We have moved away from placing students into the prison system for small incidents. Are we satisfied with the reimplementation of restoring justice, no,” Dr. Jara added.

CCSD says they have taken several steps to control the violence like cameras and the instant alert system at Eldorado High School.

Henry Blackeye is the police chief for CCSD and described the support police have received from other law enforcement agencies across the valley.

“We’ve asked Metro, Henderson, and North Las Vegas police to assist us with presence at our schools and they have been doing that and they will continue to do that until the end of the school year,” he said.

CCSD police also say another growing concern is traffic in and around local schools.

“If parents can take a few more minutes in the morning and leave early it would help stop the increased number of students struck by vehicles this year. That number now is 40,” Chief Blackeye added.

As the pandemic restrictions roll back, school officials say mental health services will remain active as more than 2,000 suicide calls have been reported.

Mike Barton is CCSD’s chief college, career, and equity officer and describes the type of support available to CCSD families in need of help.

“Care Solace is a service where parents and community members can contact them to be connected with a therapist if their child needs assistance. We also have telehealth services on all of our campuses,” Barton tells 8 News Now.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jara also added that parents need to have open communication with their kids and talk to their teachers about any concerns.

Families should expect more updates from their children’s school moving forward.