AMARGOSA VALLEY, Nev. (KLAS) — Sheriff’s deputies, animal control officers and veterinarians worked throughout the day Tuesday to examine and tag 300 dogs found living in unsanitary conditions in rural Nye County.

Capt. David Boruchowitz described the living situation for the animals as extremely dirty. Kennels and small buildings dotted the property in rural Amargosa Valley near the California border.

“There are a lot of dogs in bad condition,” Boruchowitz said.

The 300 animals, some as young as a week old, lived on the property, which Boruchowitz described as an unlicensed breeding facility. No dog was deceased as of Tuesday.

“It’s just kennels with a roof, just lying on the property, pretty unkept,” he said.

The majority of the dogs are Caucasian Shepherds, a large breed sold for security and protection. Investigators said they came out to the property on Monday for a report of an injured animal.

Deputies arrested Oskana Higgins, believed to be the dogs’ caretaker, and Vasili Platunov, the person who ran the business, on felony animal abuse and neglect charges in relation to the injured-animal call, Boruchowitz said.

Additional charges will be added as the investigation continues, he said.

Help from Clark County came in to aid in the work Tuesday until deputies figure out where each animal will go. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post Tuesday that it was looking for foster families for the animals.

“It’s always sad no matter how many there are, but when there are hundreds of hundreds of them, obviously it’s overwhelming,” Boruchowitz said.

Shelters interested in helping care for the dogs can email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us. Deputies ask that you identify your shelter and the number of dogs you can assist with.

Although the dogs are under court order and cannot currently be adopted, anyone who wants to help out would be doing so in a foster situation until the court process is complete, deputies said.