LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Therapy dogs will be at UNLV during the spring semester after the fall semester ended with a deadly shooting on campus.

According to a release, Courtroom Critters Therapy Dogs will be on UNLV’s campus for the first few weeks of the spring semester, which starts on Jan. 16.

The therapy dogs will be in the Student Union area on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 17 from around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dogs will also be around campus “as much as possible” during the first few weeks and “intermittently” during the rest of the semester, the release said.

Courtroom Critters is a volunteer organization that assists victims, survivors, and witnesses in the Las Vegas community using therapy dogs.

Therapy dog Hufflepuff and student from Boyd School of Law (Courtroom Critters)

The dogs’ appearance on campus comes more than a month after Professor Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64; Assistant Professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39; and Associate Professor Naoko Takemaru, 69, were shot and killed in the Lee Business School on Dec. 6, 2023.

According to UNLV, the campus will also see an increase in security guards for the semester as well as a variety of resources including counseling for students and faculty.

Starting on Jan. 16, the UNLV Student Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) will have drop-in services available for students, faculty, and staff who need crisis or support services as they return to campus. Those drop-in hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Later in the month, UNLV plans to roll out its campus-wide “Rebel Recovery Program” which includes mental health events, wellness services, and security and safety information.

The Beam Hall will remain closed to the public for the spring semester as building repairs continue. All classes previously scheduled for Beam Hall this spring have been reassigned to other classrooms on campus or to remote instruction.