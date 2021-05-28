Therapy dog teams bring happiness to residents in need across valley

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Therapy dog teams have re-emerged across the valley bringing smiles through wagging tails to those in need.

Throughout the pandemic, therapy dog teams with “Michael’s Angel Paws” have been visiting friends and staff at David Funeral Homes, Henderson hospitals and a number of senior citizen centers, bringing happiness to the hearts of countless individuals.

There are nearly 350 therapy dog teams with this organization.

The joy they share goes beyond the therapy visits.

The organization also has an “assistance dog” program, and volunteers were able to surprise a veteran with a custom motorcycle side car for her service dog, “Hope.”

“Our assistance dog program is one where we work with different individuals, and we pair them up either with a dog, or they have a dog, and we work with those teams to create that partnership with individuals, who meets a specific need,” said Jim Hudson, with Michael’s Angel Paws.

Michael’s Angel Paws supports a number of veteran associations across the valley.

“The Original Sinners Motorcycle Club” reached out to Michael’s Angel Paws to help make this happen.