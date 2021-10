LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several furry friends came to visit Southern Hills Hospital Friday night to offer support and brighten staff members’ day on the remembrance date of 1 October.

Pet Partners of Las Vegas brought in therapy dogs, a cat, a bunny, and even a guinea pig to help bring a smile to the faces at the hospital.

Therapy animals have been shown to lower blood pressure, stress, and even anxiety.

Team members at Southern Hills say the animals brought them comfort on a difficult day.