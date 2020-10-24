Therapist talks mental health struggles in youth during pandemic, upcoming town hall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the pandemic continues, mental health struggles are taking a toll on thousands. Here in Clark County, there is an effort underway to shine the light on depression within our youth.

From school stress to worries about unemployment, we are in a time unlike any other here in Las Vegas.

As many struggle, some mental health professionals are working to help people with a virtual town hall you can do from home.

“A lot of kids, people in general, are struggling right now,” said Dr. Sheldon Jacobs, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

The battle with mental health has become a reality for far too many people during pandemic, and there are a number of reasons for it.

“There is a multitude of factors,” revealed Jacobs. “The first one is isolation that the pandemic has created, in terms of more folks having to spend more time at home.”

Jacobs says depression is up, as well as suicide, within Clark County youth.

At Thursday night’s Clark County School District board meeting, the topic was discussed regarding a need for therapists for students.

“Anything that we get is not going to make a dent,” lamented one trustee. “We are so short psychologists that we need an innovative solution.”

Jacobs says many are finding themselves in situations they are not familiar with, and parents are having to find ways to help.

“Try and stay in tine with kids as much as possible, listen to your kids,” he encouraged. “I think that is a big one. Listen to what is going on in their day.”

On Oct. 27, Jacobs and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Nevada chapter will host a virtual discussion about mental health, in hopes of helping families.

“I felt a need to do something to provide more awareness for our parents, and as well as our kids out there.”

The town hall is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. For more details, click here.