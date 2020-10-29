Theralink, a new test, could revolutionize and shorten breast cancer treatment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 2,300 Nevadans will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, but a new test could dramatically shorten their treatment and could revolutionize cancer treatment worldwide. The Theralink test is designed to map out the exact treatment needed to combat a specific type of cancer.

It’s groundbreaking and it’s being tested in southern Nevada.

“I think this would just answer a lot of my questions and my doubts,” said Anicko Vallejo, breast cancer patient.

Staring down cancer can give anyone pause. Vallejo, is a mother of three and a stage one breast cancer patient. She’s agreed to a groundbreaking new test being conducted at Comprehensive Cancer Centers. She’s the first in the world to receive Theralink Test.

“It’s not often in Las Vegas we get to be the first in anything so she’s literally the first patient to receive this test,” said Dr. Schwartz.

The molecular test analyzes various proteins on a cancerous cell and determines which proteins are “turned on or off.”

“This is something called precision oncology Were trying to find the right drug for the right patient and the right time,” Dr. Schwartz said.

Typically, oncologists prescribe a first line of treatment; if that doesn’t work then a second line, and eventually a third.

“No matter what kind of treatment I always kind of wonder should I be really doing this,” said Vallejo.

Dr. Schwartz says he hopes Theralink will remove a lot of the guess work.

“I can see a future where every cancer patient gets this type of testing molecular testing of their tumor because it really gives doctors more information about what the right treatment is,” Dr. Schwartz said.

For patients it could be a path that’s less invasive and more accurate. 8 News NOW will be following Vallejo’s journey and provide updates on her progress.