Theodore scores winner, Golden Knights beat Oilers 3-2 in OT

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
vegas golden knights_1488828518854.jpg

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) –– Shea Theodore scored 2:13 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights increased their Pacific Division lead to three points by beating the second-place Edmonton Oilers 3-2.

Theodore scored off a feed from Jonathan Marchessault, who got the tying goal in the third period. Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights, who improved to 11-2-0 in their past 13 games.

Alex Chiasson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the goals for the Oilers, who played without captain Connor McDavid due to an illness.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories