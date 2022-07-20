LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reports of gunfire and a shooter inside the Fashion Show mall off the Las Vegas Strip sparked panic on Wednesday, but there was no shooting or threat, a Las Vegas Metro police spokesperson confirmed.

Around 4 p.m., a person stole something from a store inside the mall and ran off. At some point, that person “damaged mall property,” possibly creating a noise, which others believed to be gunfire.

Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunfire in the mall, but police said there is no credible information that a gun was fired at any point.

Officers arrested the theft suspect near the mall.

In an unrelated incident last Saturday, a man is accused of throwing rocks at the MGM Grand hotel, which was also mistaken for gunfire and led to panic on the Strip.