Theater students unable to perform during pandemic get creative, star in animated short ‘Drawn Closer’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No, this is not Pixar’s newest movie, these characters are local theater students from Thurman White academy in Henderson.

They couldn’t perform during the pandemic, so they got creative and became animated!

Hector Mejia was live on a small set with a backdrop in front of Thurman White Academy in Henderson with details on how the local middle school drama class became stars in an animated short “Drawn Closer”

Ava Betancourt, the director, Drawn Closer, 8th grader, Thurman white academy of the performing arts

Everett Guerin, the playwright Terrance, Drawn Closer, 6th grade, Thurman White Academy of the performing arts

The animated short “Drawn Closer” is directed by Oscar-winning director Patrick Osborne.

It debuts with a red carpet event on May 9 at 5 p.m. on Cox Vegas channel 14/1014, a local channel managed by Cox Communications.

Cox has been collaborating with drama students at Thurman White Academy of the performing arts in Henderson.