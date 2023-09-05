LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Charles Barringer told 8 News Now he is left dealing with a flooded mess after a heavy storm blew through the region on Labor Day weekend.

“I’m probably one of the luckiest unlucky people you’ve ever met,” Barringer said. “Been here 27 years and nothing like this has ever happened.”

He said he became trapped after flood waters came rushing in through his backyard.

The backyard wall separates his home from NV Energy’s power lines, near Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue.

“I was filming the other side of the wall because there was a lot of water than usual,” Barringer explained. “Then my neighbors came out next door and they’re standing on the other side of that wall so I’m over there telling them, I don’t know how much longer this wall is going to last and as I was talking to them, I heard a noise and looked back, and the wall started to fall.”

Barringer said he was able to jump on the other side of the wall as his neighbors pulled him over to safety.

“So, I took off running through their yard because my daughter and grandson’s bedroom is right here and they didn’t know what was going on, so I got them out of the downstairs,” added Barringer. “I ended up tying a rope to that gate, tying it to the bumper of my truck and pulling it because it opened in and there was nowhere to open it, and that let the water out of the backyard.”

The force of the water pushed all of Barringer’s belongings out into the street. Neighbors were able to grab some of the floating items, some as far as down the road.

Barringer said he quickly got to work, moving his belongings inside to higher ground and ripping off the wet carpet. He also brought in fans to dry off the inside walls.

“The water inside was only about an inch deep, so it was just over the top of the shag,” he added.

While he does have home insurance, he said his insurance company doesn’t cover flood damage.

“We reported it right away on Saturday and they called my wife a little while ago and told her we didn’t have the insurance, well the coverage,” Barringer added.

That means all repair costs and construction fall back on him, but Barringer said he is thankful he and his family are safe.

“I’m a little in shock, but I’m very grateful,” Barringer added.

He emailed NV Energy asking for help to build a berm to divert water away from his backyard.

He estimates it will take six months to a year or more to get all repairs done around his home.