LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas announced its Convention Center’s renovation plans worth $188 million, reimagined by Las Vegas design firm Woogmaster Studio.

Key design elements of the redesigned Convention Center will include a new color pallet, luxury lounge spaces for meetings, and innovative new technology.

“The finishes and amenities planned were thoughtfully curated based on feedback from our customers and will usher in a new era of Venetian Meetings and maintain our position at the forefront of the industry,” said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Additional plans will include elevated lounge-style spaces for all executives. A new speakeasy-style lounge will provide an opportunity to host invitation-only events, designed with rich woods, marble, velvet, and mirror symbolizing a modern take on the 1930s Venetian design.

The renovation is set to be completed in stages between 2024 and 2026.