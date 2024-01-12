LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Higher education opens the door to many benefits, but we know that path isn’t for everyone. A big question these days – is a college education worth the value?

Fewer and fewer people have been attending college. Undergrad enrollment at universities dropped by 15% from 2010 to 2021.

Courtney Brown, the vice president and research lead at Lumina believes the pandemic exacerbated the situation.

“People are questioning the value of college because it costs so much. They are asking what am I really going to get out of it. We hear people say it’s not worth it, and we wanted to see if that’s actually true,” she said.

Brown works with policymakers at the community, state, and federal levels to change the future of post-secondary education. Their goal is to get more people with valuable credentials beyond high school.

She conducted a study, pulling together 52 different variables, and asked about the value of getting an education beyond high school.

“We found overwhelming absolutely in almost every aspect of your life education beyond high school is valuable to the individual and society,” she said.

The study finds that a higher education degree unlocks pathways into careers where people can excel. Americans armed with an associate’s (71%), bachelor’s (80%), or graduate (87%) degree are more likely to say that their job is a good fit for their talents and interests compared with those with either no (58%) or some (69%) education after high school.

The study shows a positive correlation between health and education level, with 60% of bachelor’s degree holders saying that their health is either excellent or very good, compared with 43% of respondents with no higher education. Plus, the more education you have beyond high school the more likely you are to vote and participate in community service, and then of course, there’s the financial gain.

“We see holding a bachelor’s degree, in the aggregate, you make a million dollars more over a lifetime than you would just with a high school degree alone,” Brown said.

Currently, 54% of adults hold college degrees, industry certifications, or other credentials. Lumina’s goal is by 2025, to have 60% of Americans with some form of education beyond high school.